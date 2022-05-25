(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th May, 2022) The United States condemns North Korea's new missile launches and urges Pyongyang to stop provocations, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

In the morning of May 25, North Korea launched three ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan, all launches were conducted from the Sunan area in Pyongyang.

"The United States condemns the DPRK's multiple ballistic missile launches earlier today. These launches are a violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions, and are a threat to the region," the State Department spokesperson said.

"We call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue. Our commitment to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remains ironclad," the spokesperson said.