WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th January, 2022) The United States condemns the latest ballistic missile launch allegedly conducted by North Korea, a State Department spokesperson told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, the Japanese Coast Guard and the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said they had observed an unknown projectile, presumed to be a ballistic missile fired by North Korea, heading in the direction of the Sea of Japan.

"The United States condemns the DPRK's ballistic missile launch. This launch is in violation of multiple UN Security Council Resolutions and poses a threat to the DPRK's neighbors and the international community," the spokesperson said.

Washington remains committed to a diplomatic approach to the DPRK and urges Pyongyang to engage in dialogue, the spokesperson added.