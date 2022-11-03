(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2022) The United States condemns North Korea's intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch, State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement.

"The United States condemns the DPRK's intercontinental ballistic missile launch. This launch is a clear violation of multiple United Nations Security Council resolutions and demonstrates the threat the DPRK's unlawful weapons of mass destruction and ballistic missile programs pose to its neighbors, the region, international peace and security, and the global non-proliferation regime," Price said.

"This action underscores the need for all countries to fully implement DPRK related UN Security Council resolutions, which are intended to prohibit the DPRK from acquiring the technologies and materials needed to carry out these destabilizing tests," the spokesperson said.

Price said the United States urges North Korea to engage in dialogue.

"Together, with the international community, we call on the DPRK to refrain from further provocations and engage in sustained and substantive dialogue. Our commitments to the defense of the Republic of Korea and Japan remain ironclad," the spokesperson said.

Earlier, Japan said North Korea on Thursday morning conducted three launches of ballistic missiles, one of which could have been intercontinental.