US Condemns North Korea's Missile Launches - State Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 26th March 2021 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2021) The United States condemned North Korea's latest missile launches as a violation of UN resolutions and a serious threat to international security, a US State Department spokesperson told Sputnik.

"The United States condemns the DPRK's [North Korea] destabilizing ballistic missile launches. These launches violate multiple UN Security Council resolutions and threaten the region and the broader international community," the official said in an email.

The spokesperson reiterated that the United States' commitments to the defense of the South Korea and Japan are "ironclad.

"North Korea's unlawful nuclear and ballistic missile programs constitute serious threats to international peace and security and undermine the global nonproliferation regime," the spokesperson said.

North Korea's latest ballistic missile launches were first reported by the Japanese security forces last night and condemned by US President Joe Biden during his first official press conference earlier on Thursday. Biden vowed to respond accordingly if North Korea chooses to escalate.

