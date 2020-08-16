UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Condemns Recent Attack On Afghan Peace Negotiator - Special Representative

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 03:50 AM

US Condemns Recent Attack on Afghan Peace Negotiator - Special Representative

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2020) The United States condemns an attack on Fawzia Koofi, a member of the Afghan government's peace negotiation team, and calls on all sides to begin intra-Afghan talks as soon as possible, US Special Representative Zalmay Khalilzad has said.

On Friday, Koofi was attacked by a group of people in Kabul, receiving minor injuries. The incident took place ahead of a likely beginning of the talks in Doha.

"We condemn the attempt on [Fawzia Koofi's] life that took place in Afghanistan on Friday; a cowardly and criminal act by those who seek to delay and disrupt the #AfghanPeaceProcess. Fawzia is an important voice, a member of the inclusive Islamic Republic negotiating team and has been a strong advocate of women's rights.

We are relieved she escaped without serious injury. I call on all sides who seek peace to not only condemn the attack but to accelerate the peace process and start intra-Afghan negotiations ASAP," Khalilzad tweeted.

Earlier in the week, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani signed a decree on the freeing of the remaining 400 prisoners that the Taliban sought the release of before beginning talks with the Afghan government.

The intra-Afghan talks are now expected to pave the way for a peace process and withdrawal of foreign troops after almost two decades of war and insurgency.

Related Topics

Taliban Attack Afghanistan Kabul Doha United States Criminals Women Ashraf Ghani All Government

Recent Stories

Emirati, Israeli companies sign R&amp;D agreement ..

3 hours ago

Manchester City battle Lyon for place in semi-fina ..

4 hours ago

FPCCI organizes webinar on e-Commerce

3 hours ago

Shibli Faraz says cheap electricity govt’s top p ..

5 hours ago

CPEC Authority launches Internship Programme

5 hours ago

M.S. Dhoni announces retirement from international ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.