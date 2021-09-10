US Condemns Reported Human Rights Abuses in Ethiopia - State Dept.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th September, 2021) The United States remains concerned about reports of human rights abuses in Ethiopia and has condemned them in the strongest possible terms, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Friday.

"The United States remains gravely concerned by ongoing conflict in multiple regions of Ethiopia. Reports of continued human rights abuses and atrocities... including the reported attack on civilians in one village in Amhara region this week, are deeply disturbing. We condemn all such abuses against civilians in the strongest possible terms and call on all parties to the conflict to respect human rights and comply with their obligations under international humanitarian law," Price said in a statement.

The abuses are reportedly being carried out by a number of entities, including the Ethiopian National Defense Forces, the Eritrean Defense Forces, Amhara regional and irregular forces, the Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) and other armed groups.

Price said the United States agrees with the United Nations Secretary-General and the African Union leadership that there is not a military solution to the conflict in northern Ethiopia, and that the parties must enter negotiations without preconditions in order to achieve a sustainable ceasefire.

Ethiopian media reported on Wednesday that members of the TPLF killed over 100 civilians in the Amhara region of northeastern Ethiopia. However, TPLF representative Getachew Reda denied the reports in a statement.