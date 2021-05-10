US Condemns Rocket Attacks on Israel as 'Unacceptable Escalation' - State Department

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) US State Department spokesperson Ned price on Monday said the United States condemns the rocket attacks on Israel as unacceptable as unrest grows in the region between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

"The United States condemns in the strongest terms the barrage of rocket attacks fired into Israel in recent hours. This is an unacceptable escalation," Price said in a press briefing.

Hamas' military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, took responsibility for the missile attacks and warned that Israel had until 6.00 p.m. (15:00 GMT) to withdraw soldiers from the areas of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem, where clashes have continued since the weekend.