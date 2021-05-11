UrduPoint.com
US Condemns Rocket Attacks On Israel As 'Unacceptable Escalation' - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 11th May 2021 | 12:20 AM

US Condemns Rocket Attacks on Israel as 'Unacceptable Escalation' - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) US State Department spokesperson Ned price on Monday said the United States condemns the rocket attacks on Israel as unacceptable as unrest grows in the region between the Israelis and the Palestinians.

"The United States condemns in the strongest terms the barrage of rocket attacks fired into Israel in recent hours. This is an unacceptable escalation," Price said in a press briefing.

Hamas' military wing, al-Qassam Brigades, took responsibility for the missile attacks and warned that Israel had until 6.

00 p.m. (15:00 GMT) to withdraw soldiers from the areas of Al-Aqsa Mosque and Sheikh Jarrah in East Jerusalem, where clashes have continued since the weekend.

Price said the United States recognizes Israel's right to defend itself, however, when asked if the United States believes Palestinians have a right to defend themselves, the spokesperson said the United States supports de-escalation by both sides.

Price also mentioned the United States is concerned about the potential eviction of Palestinian families in East Jerusalem.

