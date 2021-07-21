US Condemns Rocket Attacks on Presidential Palace in Kabul - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) The United States condemns the rocket attacks on the presidential palace in Kabul and continues to call for peace in Afghanistan, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We condemn the rocket attacks on Kabul that occurred today.

We continue to call for an accelerated path to a political settlement and an end to the violence," Price said during a press briefing.

On Monday, several rockets landed near the presidential palace during Muslim prayers for the Eid al-Adha holiday.

Price added that the people of Afghanistan are united in their desire for establishing a just and lasting peace and that US diplomacy is geared toward bringing that into effect.