US Condemns Rocket Launches From Lebanon, Gaza To Israel - State Dept.

Sumaira FH Published April 06, 2023 | 09:36 PM

US Condemns Rocket Launches From Lebanon, Gaza to Israel - State Dept.

The United States denounces the rocket launches from Lebanon and Gaza into Israel and recognizes the lsrael's right to defend itself, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) The United States denounces the rocket launches from Lebanon and Gaza into Israel and recognizes the lsrael's right to defend itself, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Thursday.

'We condemn the launch of rockets from Lebanon and Gaza at Israel, our commitment to Israel security is iron clad, and we recognize Israel as legitimate right to defend itself against all forms of aggression," Patel said during a press briefing.

Earlier on Thursday, Israel said its national air defense system intercepted several rockets launched from the territory of Lebanon. At least three people have been reported injured in the strike.

