US Condemns Russia Arrest Of WSJ Journalist

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 10:22 PM

US condemns Russia arrest of WSJ journalist

The United States on Thursday condemned Russia's detention of an American journalist writing for The Wall Street Journal and said it was seeking consular access

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :The United States on Thursday condemned Russia's detention of an American journalist writing for The Wall Street Journal and said it was seeking consular access.

US officials said they were in touch with the family of detained was well as the newspaper and that the State Department had contacted Russia to seek consular access.

"The targeting of American citizens by the Russian government is unacceptable. We condemn the detention of Mr. Gershkovich in the strongest terms," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.

"I want to strongly reiterate that Americans should heed the US government's warning to not travel to Russia.

US citizens residing or traveling in Russia should depart immediately." President Joe Biden had been briefed on the detention, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement connected the detention to the crackdown on media in Russia, whose relations with Washington have nosedived since the invasion of Ukraine.

"In the strongest possible terms, we condemn the Kremlin's continued attempts to intimidate, repress, and punish journalists and civil society voices," Blinken said.

