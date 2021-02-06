US Condemns Russia for Expelling 3 European Diplomats, Stands With Allies - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th February, 2021) The United States condemns Russia's expulsion of three diplomats from Germany, Sweden and Poland and stands in solidarity with these countries, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said three European diplomats have been designated persona non grata for participating in unauthorized rallies in support of opposition figure Alexey Navalny and will soon leave Russia.

"The United States condemns the expulsion today of three European diplomats from Russia for observing the January protests," Blinken said via Twitter.

"This arbitrary and unjustified act is Russia's latest departure from its international obligations. We stand in solidarity with Germany, Poland and Sweden."

The diplomats were expelled during a press conference held by Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Moscow.

Borrell trip to Moscow is the first official visit by a EU foreign policy chief since 2017.

A source in Moscow told reporters earlier that the Swedish diplomat took part in the unauthorized rally in St. Petersburg on January 23. The Swedish embassy said the diplomat had only watched the rally.