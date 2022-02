US condemns Russian bid to recognize Ukraine separatist provinces: Blinken

The United States on Wednesday strongly condemned a Russian parliament proposal to recognize Ukraine's two separatist republics as independent

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2022 ) :The United States on Wednesday strongly condemned a Russian parliament proposal to recognize Ukraine's two separatist republics as independent.

Such a move would "constitute a gross violation of international law," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.