US Condemns Russian Court's Decision To Label 3 Navalny-Linked Organizations 'Extremist'
Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Thu 10th June 2021 | 03:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The US government has condemned a Moscow court's decision to label three organizations tied to Russian political opposition figure Aleksey Navalny as being "extremist," State Department spokesperson Ned price said.
"We condemn today's decision by a Moscow court to designate as 'extremist' three organizations affiliated with imprisoned opposition figure Aleksey Navalny," Price said on Wednesday.