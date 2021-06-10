WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2021) The US government has condemned a Moscow court's decision to label three organizations tied to Russian political opposition figure Aleksey Navalny as being "extremist," State Department spokesperson Ned price said.

"We condemn today's decision by a Moscow court to designate as 'extremist' three organizations affiliated with imprisoned opposition figure Aleksey Navalny," Price said on Wednesday.