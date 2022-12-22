UrduPoint.com

US Condemns Russian Military Group Wagner For Using N. Korean Weapons In Ukraine - Envoy

Faizan Hashmi Published December 22, 2022 | 10:51 PM

The United States condemns the Russian mercenary group Wagner for using weapons from North Korea (DPRK) in Ukraine, US Ambassador to the United Natios Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Thursday.

"It is despicable that Russia, a permanent member of the UN Security Council, is now using weapons procured from the DPRK and Iran - in violation of UN Security Council resolutions - to pursue its war of aggression against Ukraine," Thomas-Greenfield has said in a statement.

The US ambassador said North Korea has completed arms deliveries to the Russian private military group Wagner, which has its fighters deployed on the front lines in Ukraine.

Earlier on Thursday, National Security Council Strategic Communications Coordinator John Kirby confirmed the United States' knowledge about weapons deliveries from North Korea.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24, after the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics requested help to defend them from intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The United States and its allies have imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia and supplied weapons to Ukraine worth tens of billions of Dollars.

