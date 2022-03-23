WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2022) The United States condemns a Russian court's conviction of opposition figure Alexey Navalny to nine years in a strict-regime penal colony for fraud and contempt of court, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Tuesday.

"We strongly condemn the Russian Federation's orchestration of a sham trial to convict Alexey Navalny on further spurious charges and sentencing him to nine more years in a high-security prison," Price said during a press briefing.

Navalny on Tuesday was found guilty and sentenced by a Moscow district court. Navalny was also ordered to pay 1.2 million rubles ($11,200) in fines.

Defense team lawyer Olga Mikhailova told reporters that they plan to appeal the court's decision.