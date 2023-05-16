UrduPoint.com

US Condemns Russia's Reported Arrest Of Ex-Embassy Employee Robert Shonov - State Dept.

Umer Jamshaid Published May 16, 2023 | 10:05 PM

US Condemns Russia's Reported Arrest of Ex-Embassy Employee Robert Shonov - State Dept.

The United States condemns the reported arrest of former US Mission Russia employee Robert Shonov by Russian authorities, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2023) The United States condemns the reported arrest of former US Mission Russia employee Robert Shonov by Russian authorities, US State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Tuesday.

"The United States strongly condemns the reported arrest of Robert Shonov, a former employee of US Mission Russia. The allegations against Mr. Shonov are wholly without merit," Miller said in a statement.

Shonov is a Russian national who worked at the US Consulate General in Vladivostok for more than 25 years, the statement said.

Shonov was later employed by a company contracted to provide services to the US Embassy in Moscow, the statement said.

Shonov faces charges related to alleged confidential collaboration with a foreign state or organization aimed at undermining Russia's national security, according to the Lefortovo court. Shonov was only responsible for compiling media summaries of press items from Russian media sources, the State Department statement said.

