US Condemns Sentencing of Belarusian Opposition Activists - Blinken

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The United States condemns a Minsk court decision to convict Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kolesnikova and Znak, members of the Belarusian opposition coordination council's presidium, were sentenced to 11 and 10 years of imprisonment, respectively.

"The United States condemns the politically motivated conviction and shameful sentencing today of Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kalesnikava and Maksim Znak," Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken added that these cases are another example of the Belarusian government's "total disregard for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people.