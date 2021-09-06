UrduPoint.com

US Condemns Sentencing Of Belarusian Opposition Activists - Blinken

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Mon 06th September 2021 | 08:57 PM

US Condemns Sentencing of Belarusian Opposition Activists - Blinken

The United States condemns a Minsk court decision to convict Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2021) The United States condemns a Minsk court decision to convict Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maksim Znak, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday.

Earlier in the day, Kolesnikova and Znak, members of the Belarusian opposition coordination council's presidium, were sentenced to 11 and 10 years of imprisonment, respectively.

"The United States condemns the politically motivated conviction and shameful sentencing today of Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kalesnikava and Maksim Znak," Blinken said in a statement.

Blinken added that these cases are another example of the Belarusian government's "total disregard for the human rights and fundamental freedoms of the people.

Related Topics

Minsk United States Government Court Opposition

Recent Stories

HEC asked to ensure private institutions not allow ..

HEC asked to ensure private institutions not allowed to decide fate of students

4 minutes ago
 Secretary Forest pays tribute to martyred forest o ..

Secretary Forest pays tribute to martyred forest officer

4 minutes ago
 Police arrest molester

Police arrest molester

5 minutes ago
 Quality healthcare services to be ensured for moth ..

Quality healthcare services to be ensured for mothers, children: Dr Faisal

7 minutes ago
 Arts Council celebrates Defence Day with tradition ..

Arts Council celebrates Defence Day with traditional zeal

7 minutes ago
 9 arrested, weapons, liquor, drugs recovered

9 arrested, weapons, liquor, drugs recovered

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.