US Condemns Sentencing Of Seven Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activists - Blinken

Muhammad Irfan 45 seconds ago Sat 17th April 2021 | 03:20 AM

US Condemns Sentencing of Seven Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Activists - Blinken

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2021) The United States condemned the sentencing of seven pro-democracy activists who took part in a peaceful assembly of 1.7 million people in Hong Kong, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"The United States condemns the sentencing of seven pro-democracy leaders on politically-motivated charges. Beijing and Hong Kong authorities are targeting Hong Kongers for doing nothing more than exercising protected rights and fundamental freedoms, including freedom of peaceful assembly and freedom of speech," Blinken said on Friday.

