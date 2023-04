US Condemns Sentencing of Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 Years in Prison - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The United States condemned the sentencing of opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) for treason, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday.

"The United States condemns the sentencing of Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison for speaking out against the Russian government's war of aggression against Ukraine," Patel said in a statement.

On Monday, Moscow City Court sentenced Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison for state treason and spreading fake information about the Russian military.

Patel called Kara-Murza another target of the Russian government's "escalating campaign of repression". Washington renews the call to release him and other political prisoners in Russia, he added.

The United States reaffirms solidarity with Kara-Murza and other Russian opposition leaders, including Aleksey Navalny, Ilya Yashin, and their families, Patel added.