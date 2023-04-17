US Condemns Sentencing of Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 Years in Prison - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th April, 2023) The United States condemned the sentencing of opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza (recognized as a foreign agent in Russia) for treason, State Department spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday.

"The United States condemns the sentencing of Vladimir Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison for speaking out against the Russian government's war of aggression against Ukraine," Patel said in a statement.

On Monday, Moscow City Court sentenced Kara-Murza to 25 years in prison for state treason and spreading fake information about the Russian military.

Patel called Kara-Murza another target of the Russian government's "escalating campaign of repression".¯ Washington renews the call to release him and other political prisoners in Russia, he added.

The United States reaffirms solidarity with Kara-Murza and other Russian opposition leaders, including Aleksey Navalny, Ilya Yashin, and their families, Patel added.