US condemns 'shameful' sentencing of Belarus opposition figures

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2021 ) :The United States on Monday denounced prison sentences handed down against two opposition figures in Belarus who challenged President Alexander Lukashenko.

"The United States condemns the politically motivated conviction and shameful sentencing today of Belarusian opposition figures Maria Kolesnikova and Maxim Znak," the Statement Department said in a statement.

The pair were sentenced to 11 and 10 years in prison, respectively.