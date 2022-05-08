US Condemns Sinai Attack - State Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2022) The US State Department has condemned the terrorist attack in the Sinai Peninsula that resulted in the death of 11 Egyptian military personnel.

"The United States condemns today's terrorist attack in the Sinai targeting members of the Egyptian military. For decades, the United States has been and remains Egypt's strong partner in confronting terrorism in the region.

We wish to express our profound condolences to the families of those who lost loved ones in this heinous attack," US State Department Spokesperson Ned price said in a Saturday statement.

Earlier on Saturday, an Egyptian army spokesman said that a group of terrorists attacked a water pump east of Suez Canal. An Egyptian army officer and 10 soldiers died repelling the attack.

Five militants were injured as the army hemmed them in, according to the military spokesman.