US Condemns Situation in Sudan, Concerned Over Safety of Civilians - UN Envoy

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th April, 2023) The United States condemns the situation in Sudan and is concerned about the safety of Sudanese civilians, the US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield said on Monday.

"We strongly condemn the ongoing fighting between Sudanese armed forces and the rapid support forces," Thomas-Greenfield told journalists. "The fighting threatens the security and safety of Sudanese civilians and undermines efforts to restore Sudan's democratic transition."

Earlier today, UN Special Representative Volker Perthes said that the UN estimates there are over 180 casualties and around 1800 injured.

On Sunday, an emergency meeting of the Council of the Arab League took place at the level of permanent representatives upon Egypt and Saudi Arabia's request to discuss the situation in Sudan.

The organization demanded an immediate cessation of hostilities and warned against the escalation of violence in the country.

Clashes between the Sudanese army and the RSF broke out on Saturday, with the epicenter in the country's capital, Khartoum. Government forces accused the RSF of mutiny and launched airstrikes against their bases. The RSF claimed control of the presidential palace in the Sudanese capital and the airports in Khartoum and Merowe. The national army denied the presidential palace had been taken over. On Saturday, Sudanese Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Abdel Fattah Al Burhan issued a decree to dissolve the RSF.