WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The United States condemns the decision to exclude Taiwan from participating in the upcoming World Health Assembly (WHA) meeting, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

The World Health Organization (WHO) said last week that its Director-General has no mandate to invite Taiwan to join the World Health Assembly summit later in May given a disagreement over the matter among member states. The WHO said member states have the last word as to who can attend a meeting as an observer.

"The United States condemns Taiwan's exclusion from the World Health Assembly," Pompeo said.

The Secretary of State called on the WHO not to "play politics" during the novel coronavirus pandemic and to serve the interests of all member states.

"WHO's Director-General [Adhanom Ghebreyesus] Tedros had every legal power and precedent to include Taiwan in WHA's proceedings," Pompeo said. "Yet, he chose instead not to invite Taiwan under pressure from the People's Republic of China (PRC)."

Pompeo said the WHO lacks independence that further damages its credibility and effectiveness at a time when the world needs it the most.

In addition, Pompeo praised Taiwan's efforts to combat the COVID-19 disease despite being in close proximity to China's province of Wuhan, where the novel coronavirus pandemic started.

Beijing strongly opposes Taiwan's bid to gain an observer status at the WHO, saying the attempt it as a violation of the "One China" policy.