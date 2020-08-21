US Condemns Targeted Killings of Civil Society Activists in Iraq - State Dept.

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The US government has expressed outrage at the targeted murders of civil society activists and attacks on protesters in Iraq, Department of State spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.

"We are outraged by the targeted assassinations of civil society activists and attacks on protesters in Basrah and Baghdad," Ortagus said on Thursday. "It is unconscionable that the perpetrators of these horrible acts continue to act with impunity.

Ortagus said the US government was also outraged over the harsh suppression of popular protests in Iraq's major cities since last year.

"Since October of last year, peaceful demonstrators have taken to the streets to urge government reform. They have been met with threats and brutal violence. Many have been gunned down. We strongly support the right of Iraqis to assemble peacefully and express themselves," she said.

Ortagus said Washington urged the Iraqi government to take immediate steps to hold accountable the militias, thugs and criminal gangs attacking residents exercising their right to peaceful protest.