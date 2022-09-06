UrduPoint.com

US Condemns Terrorist Attack Outside Russian Embassy In Kabul -Special Representative West

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 06, 2022 | 05:10 AM

US Condemns Terrorist Attack Outside Russian Embassy in Kabul -Special Representative West

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The United States condemns a terrorist attack near the Russian Embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said on Twitter.

"The United States condemns the terrorist attack that took place outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul earlier today, and I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims who were killed or hurt," West said.

"This violence serves no purpose," he said.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Afghanistan Kabul Russia Twitter United States

Recent Stories

High level decision to be taken against Imran for ..

High level decision to be taken against Imran for creating rift among high ranki ..

5 hours ago
 Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar ..

Imran playing politics of hatred, division: Qamar Zaman Kaira

5 hours ago
 Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway ..

Mass Protests Against High Energy Prices Underway in Leipzig - Reports

5 hours ago
 Kosovo Free to Join Open Balkan Initiative - Serbi ..

Kosovo Free to Join Open Balkan Initiative - Serbian Prime Minister

5 hours ago
 Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwest China Exce ..

Death Toll From Earthquake in Southwest China Exceeds 40 - Reports

5 hours ago
 Germany's Uniper, Australia's Woodside Agree on LN ..

Germany's Uniper, Australia's Woodside Agree on LNG Supplies to Europe From 2023 ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.