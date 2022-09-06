US Condemns Terrorist Attack Outside Russian Embassy in Kabul -Special Representative West

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) The United States condemns a terrorist attack near the Russian Embassy in the Afghan capital Kabul, US Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West said on Twitter.

"The United States condemns the terrorist attack that took place outside the Russian Embassy in Kabul earlier today, and I extend my deepest condolences to the families of the victims who were killed or hurt," West said.

"This violence serves no purpose," he said.