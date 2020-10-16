The United States will strongly condemn Turkey's testing of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems if media reports are confirmed, the State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th October, 2020) The United States will strongly condemn Turkey's testing of Russian-made S-400 air defense systems if media reports are confirmed, the State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said in a statement on Friday.

"If confirmed, we would condemn in the strongest terms the S-400 test missile launch as incompatible with Turkey's responsibilities as a NATO Ally and strategic partner of the United States," Ortagus said. "We have also been clear on the potential serious consequences for our security relationship if Turkey activates the system."

Turkey's military M5 magazine reported earlier on Friday that Ankara had conducted "the first firing" of S-400 systems as part of drills near the Black Sea town of Sinop.