US Condemns 'unjust' Sentence Of US Journalist In Myanmar, Urges Release

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 09:19 PM

US condemns 'unjust' sentence of US journalist in Myanmar, urges release

The United States on Friday denounced an 11-year sentence handed to a US journalist by Myanmar's military regime and demanded his release

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :The United States on Friday denounced an 11-year sentence handed to a US journalist by Myanmar's military regime and demanded his release.

"We strongly condemn the regime's sentencing of Danny Fenster. The ruling today represents an unjust conviction of an innocent person," a State Department spokesperson said.

