US Condemns Vandalism Against Turkish House in New York - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) The US State Department is working with New York law enforcement authorities on the probe into the attack on the Turkish House and condemns the vandalism, spokesperson Matthew Miller said on Monday.

On Monday morning, an unknown male individual smashed windows of the Turkish House in New York, a New York Police Department spokesperson told Sputnik. The man fled in an unknown direction, and no one was arrested. The building also houses the Turkish mission to the United Nations.

"We have seen these reports of vandalism at the Turkish House in New York City. I can tell you the State Department's Diplomatic Security Service is working with local law enforcement authorities on the investigation, we condemn the vandalism," Miller told reporters.