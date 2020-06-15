UrduPoint.com
US Condemns Venezuela Supreme Court Decision To Name New Electoral Council - Pompeo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 15th June 2020 | 08:00 PM

US Condemns Venezuela Supreme Court Decision to Name New Electoral Council - Pompeo

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th June, 2020) The United States is condemning the decision of Venezuela's Supreme Court to name a new National Electoral Council as it will ignore the conditions necessary to hold free elections, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"Free elections are the path out of Venezuela's deep political crisis. Unfortunately, on June 12, the Maduro regime-controlled Supreme Court continued to manipulate the Venezuelan Constitution by illegally naming a new, regime-aligned National Electoral Council (CNE)," Pompeo said. "The regime has selected a CNE that will rubber-stamp its decisions and ignore the conditions required for free elections."

On Friday, Venezuela's Supreme Court named new leaders of the National Electoral Council, which will oversee the country's parliamentary elections scheduled to take place later in 2020. Indira Alfonzo, a Supreme Court magistrate, was named as the new head of the National Electoral Council.

Pompeo said Venezuelans deserve an independent National Electoral Council and the country's constitution gives the democratically elected National Assembly the responsibility of electing the CNE members.

"Without following this process, elections that represent the will of the people are impossible," Pompeo said, reiterating that an independent National Electoral Council is a central prerequisite for free and fair elections.

This step taken by the Supreme Court takes Venezuela even further away from a democratic transition, Pompeo added.

On Sunday, Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido said in a statement that he has refused to recognize the new composition of the country's National Electoral Council, which was named without the participation of the opposition-controlled National Assembly.

