WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2020) The United States condemns the recent election in Venezuela as being fraudulent, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement on Monday.

"The United States, along with numerous other democracies around the world, condemns this charade which failed to meet any minimum standard of credibility," Pompeo said, calling this election process "fraudulent.

More than 100 political parties and associations participated in Venezuela's parliamentary election on Sunday. The opposition bloc led by Juan Guaido, a failed coup leader who is backed by the United States, has refused to take part in the election.