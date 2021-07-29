US Condemns Violence Against Iranian Protesters, Supports Right to Assemble - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) The United States condemns the use of violence against protesters in Iran and expresses support for their right to peaceful assembly, US State Department spokesperson Ned price said in a statement on Wednesday.

"We condemn the use of violence against peaceful protesters. We support the rights of Iranians to peacefully assemble and express themselves, without fear of violence and detention by security forces," Price said.

The State Department statement came after reports emerged that Iranian security forces had fired on protesters, resulting in multiple deaths.