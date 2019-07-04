US Conditions for Returning Seized Russian Diplomatic Property Offensive - Moscow

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The conditions set by the United States for returning diplomatic property seized from Russia can be understood as a deliberate attempt to insult Moscow, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with Russia's Izvestia newspaper released on Thursday.

In late June, former US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said that Washington had offered to return several diplomatic properties seized by Washington to Russia but on the condition that their access would be restricted. Moscow has rejected the proposal.

"Indeed, at a certain stage the US proposal sounded like this: 'You can go back there, but the use of this property will be extremely limited for you. You must agree that representatives of the US government can go there and check what you are doing at any time,'" Ryabkov said, adding that such a proposal was unrealistic and a "deliberate attempt to insult" Moscow.

Ryabkov reiterated Russia's rejection of the offer and demand for the "unconditional return of the property," while also pointing to the lack of change in the United States' approach to the issue.

US-Russia relations took a turn for the worst in December 2016, when the administration of outgoing US President Barack Obama ordered the expulsions of Russian diplomats and closed two Russian diplomatic compounds in the states of Maryland and New York.

Moscow did not immediately order retaliatory measures since the new administration of Donald Trump was taking office in January 2017. However, bilateral relations continued experiencing a downward trend even under the new president, resulting in Washington upping the sanction pressure on Moscow in mid-2017.

The United States then shut down the Russian Consulate General in San Francisco, as well as the country's trade missions in Washington and New York. In retaliation, Moscow was forced to reduce the US diplomatic mission in Russia by over 750 diplomats. It called the actions of the US administration hostile and vowed to take the case to court.