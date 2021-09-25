US Conducted 17 Deportation Flights With About 2,000 Haitians to Date - Mayorkas

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2021) The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has to date conducted 17 flights to Haiti to transport about 2,000 individuals who tried to cross the southern border of the United States, Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said on Friday.

