MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2022) The United States Armed Forces conducted airstrikes in Syria's Deir ez-Zor targeting facilities used by groups linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Twitter.

"At President Biden's direction, U.S.

military forces conducted precision airstrikes in Deir ez-Zor Syria today. These precision strikes are intended to defend and protect U.S. forces from attacks like the ones on August 15 against U.S. personnel by Iran-backed groups. The U.S. strikes targeted infrastructure facilities used by groups affiliated with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps," according to the statement.