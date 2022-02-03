US Conducted Appropriate Deconfliction Ahead of Killing IS Leader in Syria - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2022) The United States conducted the appropriate timely deconfliction ahead of its "elimination operation" in Syria that resulted in the killing of Abu Ibrahim al-Hashimi al-Qurayshi, the leader of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) leader, Defense Department spokesperson John Kirby said on Thursday.

"(A)ppropriate deconfliction at the appropriate time was conducted in order to make sure that this operation could proceed safely," Kirby told a press briefing. "Appropriate deconfliction as happens in that part of Syria was conducted in this case."