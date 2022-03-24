UrduPoint.com

US Conducted Biological Research In Indonesia Until 2010 - Russian Defense Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 24, 2022 | 06:58 PM

US Conducted Biological Research in Indonesia Until 2010 - Russian Defense Ministry

The US Naval Medical Center in Jakarta conducted biological research until 2010, and their results were not shared with the Indonesian government, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The US Naval Medical Center in Jakarta conducted biological research until 2010, and their results were not shared with the Indonesian government, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Thursday.

"Such unacceptable approaches, with the tacit consent of the American administration, are the norm for large pharmaceutical companies. Thus, the Indonesian authorities in 2010 terminated the activities of the US Navy Medical Center in Jakarta due to numerous violations," Kirillov told reporters.

Related Topics

Russia Jakarta Government

Recent Stories

1731 power pilferers nabbed during March

1731 power pilferers nabbed during March

2 minutes ago
 IEA Executive Claims Paying in Rubles for Russian ..

IEA Executive Claims Paying in Rubles for Russian Gas May Be 'Another Security T ..

2 minutes ago
 EU to Send Frontex Border Agency Staff to Moldovan ..

EU to Send Frontex Border Agency Staff to Moldovan Border With Ukraine

2 minutes ago
 Seven-day flora festival kicks off

Seven-day flora festival kicks off

2 minutes ago
 SSP chairs meeting to review law and order situati ..

SSP chairs meeting to review law and order situation

5 minutes ago
 Poland May Slash Income Tax From 17% to 12% - Prim ..

Poland May Slash Income Tax From 17% to 12% - Prime Minister

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>