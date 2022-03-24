US Conducted Biological Research in Indonesia Until 2010 - Russian Defense Ministry

(@FahadShabbir)

The US Naval Medical Center in Jakarta conducted biological research until 2010, and their results were not shared with the Indonesian government, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2022) The US Naval Medical Center in Jakarta conducted biological research until 2010, and their results were not shared with the Indonesian government, Igor Kirillov, the head of the radiation, chemical and biological defense of the Russian Armed Forces, said on Thursday.

"Such unacceptable approaches, with the tacit consent of the American administration, are the norm for large pharmaceutical companies. Thus, the Indonesian authorities in 2010 terminated the activities of the US Navy Medical Center in Jakarta due to numerous violations," Kirillov told reporters.