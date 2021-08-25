US Conducted Overnight Helicopter Operation to Bring People to Kabul Airport - Pentagon

The US military conducted another helicopter operation on Tuesday night to bring individuals seeking to evacuate Afghanistan to the Hamid Karzai International Airport (HKIA) in Kabul, US Army Major General William Taylor said on Wednesday

"Last night, during the period of darkness, there was an operation to be able to go out and safely evacuate evacuees back into Kabul. They are at HKIA, and they are safely there preparing to be evacuated," Taylor said during a press briefing.

Defense Department Spokesperson John Kirby added that it was a helicopter operation involving less than 20 individuals.