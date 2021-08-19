US Conducting 20 Sorties of C-17 Aircraft Out of Afghanistan Per Day - Milley

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) The US military is currently conducting 20 sorties of C-17s aircraft per day out of Afghanistan and is capable of significantly increasing this number, US Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Mark Milley said on Wednesday

"Right now, we are averaging about 20 sorties of C-17 every 24 hours.

We have the capability to significantly increase that throughput, as the Department of State makes evacuees available," Milley said at a press briefing.