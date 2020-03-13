US Conducting Airstrikes Against Militias After Fatal Taji Rocket Attack in Iraq - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The United States is conducting retaliation airstrikes against Iran-backed militias in response to the fatal rocket attack on Camp Taji in Iraq that killed two Americans and one British soldier, a Fox news correspondent reported on Twitter citing a US military source.

The military official said on Thursday the United States is targeting multiple locations used by Iran-backed Shia militias in Iraq and along the Syrian border, according to the correspondent.