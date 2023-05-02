US Conducting Cybersecurity 'Hunt Forward Missions' in 22 Countries - CYBERCOM Chief

US cybersecurity services are currently conducting 50 "hunt forward missions" in 22 countries, US Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) chief Gen. Paul Nakasone said on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) US cybersecurity services are currently conducting 50 "hunt forward missions" in 22 countries, US Cyber Command (CYBERCOM) chief Gen. Paul Nakasone said on Tuesday.

"(CYBERCOM) is) conducting 50 hunt forward missions in 22 countries and across 70 networks," Nakasone told the AFCEA TechNet Cyber 2023 conference at the Baltimore Convention Сenter.

Hunt Forward Operations are defensive missions that allow countries to better understand the shared threats and enhance the security of critical networks that US allies and partners depend on.

Russia is an acute threat to US cybersecurity operations while China remains the main pacing challenge as US cybersecurity services work to protect the enormous Department of Defense cyber domain that includes 3 million users and 4.2 million computers, Nakasone stated.