MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2023) The United States is conducting very active intelligence research in the Black Sea, using all technological means, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergei Naryshkin said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said the US MQ-9 drone fell in the Black Sea as a result of engaging in sharp maneuvering and the Russian fighter jets sent to intercept it did not come into contact with it nor used weapons against it. The ministry said the air control of the Russian Aerospace Forces recorded the flight of the drone in the region of the Crimean peninsula in the direction of the Russian border.

The US European Command, in turn, said that the incident that resulted in the complete loss of the drone involved a Russian Su-27 aircraft, which allegedly struck the drone's propeller during an "unsafe and unprofessional intercept" over the Black Sea.

"Very actively, using all the means of space, visual, and radio intelligence," Naryshkin told the Rossiya 1 broadcaster, commenting on the drone incident.