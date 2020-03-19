US Conducts 5 Airstrikes Targeting Al-Shabaab in Somalia - AFRICOM

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) US forces conducted five airstrikes targeting Al-Shabaab terrorists (banned in Russia) in Somalia, Africa Command (AFRICOM) said in a statement on Thursday.

"As part of an African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM) and Somali National Army operation, and in coordination with the Federal Government of Somalia, US Africa Command conducted five airstrikes against al-Shabaab terrorists near Janaale, Somalia, March 16-17," the statement said.

These precision airstrikes targeted the terrorist network as they massed in the vicinity of an ongoing Somali government-led ground operation, the release added.

The release said no civilians were injured and provided no estimates of dead terrorists.