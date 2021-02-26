US Conducts Airstrike Against Site In Syria Linked To Pro-Iran Militias - Reports
Muhammad Irfan 53 seconds ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:10 AM
WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th February, 2021) The United States has carried out an airstrike against a site in Syria that is linked to pro-Iranian militias, CBS news reported.
The report said on Thursday that the United States carried out the attack in response to the recent rocket attacks in Iraq in areas where US troops and personnel are located.