US Conducts Airstrike in Northern Syria Killing Two IS Leaders - CENTCOM

(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th October, 2022) The United States conducted an airstrike earlier in the day in Syria that killed two senior Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) leaders, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release.

"Today (Thursday), at approximately 6:32 PM local time in Syria, US forces conducted a successful airstrike in northern Syria, killing both Abu-Hashum al-Umawi, a deputy Wali of Syria, and another senior ISIS official associated with him," CENTCOM said in the release on Thursday evening.