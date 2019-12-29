UrduPoint.com
US Conducts 'Defensive Strikes' On 5 Kata'ib Hezbollah Facilities In Iraq, Syria -Pentagon

Muhammad Irfan 20 seconds ago Sun 29th December 2019 | 10:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2019) The US forces have conducted precision defensive strikes against five facilities belonging to Kata'ib Hizbollah, an Iraqi Shia paramilitary group, in Iraq and Syria, Assistant to the Secretary of Defense Jonathan Hoffman said in a statement on Sunday.

"In response to repeated Kata'ib Hizbollah (KH) attacks on Iraqi bases that host Operation Inherent Resolve (OIR) coalition forces, U.S.

forces have conducted precision defensive strikes against five KH facilities in Iraq and Syria that will degrade KH's ability to conduct future attacks against OIR coalition forces," the statement said.

The targets included three locations in Iraq and two in Syria, he added.

The Iraqi base in Kirkuk was attacked on Friday. The United States Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed that one American civilian contractor was killed, while several US service members and Iraqi personnel were wounded in the rocket attack.

