US Conducts Exercise to Prepare for Nuclear Exchange With Russia - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper participated in an exercise to prepare for how the United States would respond to a Russian nuclear attack in Europe, a senior Defense Department official told reporters on Friday.

"We conducted a mini-exercise," the official said.

"The scenario included a European contingency where you are conducting a war with Russia and Russia decides to use a low-yield limited nuclear weapon against the site on NATO territory, and then you go through the conversation that you would have with the secretary of defense and then with the president ultimately to decide how to respond."