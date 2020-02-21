UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Conducts Exercise To Prepare For Nuclear Exchange With Russia - Pentagon

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 21st February 2020 | 11:10 PM

US Conducts Exercise to Prepare for Nuclear Exchange With Russia - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) US Defense Secretary Mark Esper participated in an exercise to prepare for how the United States would respond to a Russian nuclear attack in Europe, a senior Defense Department official told reporters on Friday.

"We conducted a mini-exercise," the official said.

"The scenario included a European contingency where you are conducting a war with Russia and Russia decides to use a low-yield limited nuclear weapon against the site on NATO territory, and then you go through the conversation that you would have with the secretary of defense and then with the president ultimately to decide how to respond."

Related Topics

Attack NATO Russia Europe Nuclear United States SITE Weapon

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed visits two Emirati citizens in A ..

1 minute ago

EU Condemns Dissolution of Major Opposition Party ..

30 seconds ago

Prime Minister optimistic about peace, stability i ..

32 seconds ago

UN Chief Appeals for Additional $500Mln to Meet Ne ..

34 seconds ago

UN Chief Warns of Conflict in Idlib With 'Unpredic ..

5 minutes ago

'Ehsaas' programme to benefit 1.4m people, more in ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.