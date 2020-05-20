UrduPoint.com
US Conducts First Long-Range B-1 Bomber Drill With Sweden Air Force - Pentagon

Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:31 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Two US B-1 bombers based in the state of South Dakota conducted the first long-range strategic task force mission to the Nordic region in an exercise that involved close-air support training with Sweden's Air Force and tactical sorties with F-35 fighter jets from Norway, the Defense Department said in a press release on Wednesday.

"The mission marked the first time B-1s have flown over Sweden to integrate with Swedish Gripens while conducting close-air support training with Swedish Joint Terminal Attack Controller ground teams at Vidsel Range," the release said.

Gripens is a fighter jet built by Sweden manufacturer Saab.

Additionally, the B-1 bombers integrated with Norwegian F-35 jets to fly tactical sorties and conduct a low-approach over the country's Orland Air Station, the release said.

The station is the home of the Royal Norwegian Air Force's recently operational F-35 fleet, the release said.

During the flight, the B-1 bombers were escorted by Royal Air Force Typhoons over the United Kingdom, the release added.

Long-range bomber training missions are intended to integrate capabilities of US and NATO allies in Europe, according to the release.

