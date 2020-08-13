US Conducts Largest Ever Seizure Cryptocurrency From 3 Terrorist Groups - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The United States dismantled cyber campaigns of three global terrorist organizations - Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (the latter two are banned in Russia) - with the largest ever seizure of cryptocurrency accounts, the US Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"These three terror finance campaigns all relied on sophisticated cyber-tools, including the solicitation of cryptocurrency donations from around the world," the release said.

Judicially authorized warrants allowed US authorities to seize millions of Dollars from more than 300 crypto Currency accounts that were managed by websites and Facebook pages, the release said.

The crackdown also demonstrated that US agencies, such as the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and Internal Revenue Service, have the means to track cryptocurrencies despite claims by terrorist fundraisers that the virtual money such as bitcoin cannot be traced, the release also said.

US agents tracked and seized all 150 cryptocurrency accounts that laundered funds to and from the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, the release added.

The crackdown also targeted 155 virtual currency assets tied to al-Qaeda operations, primarily in Syria, a well as an Islamic State fundraising by selling fake novel coronavirus protective supplies on the internet, according to the release.