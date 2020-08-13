UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

US Conducts Largest Ever Seizure Cryptocurrency From 3 Terrorist Groups - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

US Conducts Largest Ever Seizure Cryptocurrency From 3 Terrorist Groups - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The United States dismantled cyber campaigns of three global terrorist organizations - Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (the latter two are banned in Russia) - with the largest ever seizure of cryptocurrency accounts, the US Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"These three terror finance campaigns all relied on sophisticated cyber-tools, including the solicitation of cryptocurrency donations from around the world," the release said.

Judicially authorized warrants allowed US authorities to seize millions of Dollars from more than 300 crypto Currency accounts that were managed by websites and Facebook pages, the release said.

The crackdown also demonstrated that US agencies, such as the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and Internal Revenue Service, have the means to track cryptocurrencies despite claims by terrorist fundraisers that the virtual money such as bitcoin cannot be traced, the release also said.

US agents tracked and seized all 150 cryptocurrency accounts that laundered funds to and from the al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, the release added.

The crackdown also targeted 155 virtual currency assets tied to al-Qaeda operations, primarily in Syria, a well as an Islamic State fundraising by selling fake novel coronavirus protective supplies on the internet, according to the release.

Related Topics

Terrorist Internet World Syria Russia Facebook Bitcoin United States Cryptocurrency Money FBI All From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,482 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

38 minutes ago

Egyptian President welcomes joint statement of UAE ..

38 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 68,964 COVID-19 t ..

54 minutes ago

Weekly Consumer Price Index up 2% in fourth week o ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to transform ..

1 hour ago

Hoga Saaf Pakistan Launches Safety Anthem For Inde ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.