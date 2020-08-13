UrduPoint.com
US Conducts Largest Ever Seizure Of Cryptocurrency From 3 Terrorist Groups - Justice Dept.

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 09:30 PM

US Conducts Largest Ever Seizure of Cryptocurrency From 3 Terrorist Groups - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The United States dismantled cyber campaigns of three global terrorist organizations - Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (the latter two are banned in Russia) - with the largest ever seizure of cryptocurrency accounts, the US Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"These three terror finance campaigns all relied on sophisticated cyber-tools, including the solicitation of cryptocurrency donations from around the world," the release said.

