US Conducts Largest Ever Seizure of Cryptocurrency From 3 Terrorist Groups - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2020) The United States dismantled cyber campaigns of three global terrorist organizations - Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, al-Qaeda and the Islamic State (the latter two are banned in Russia) - with the largest ever seizure of cryptocurrency accounts, the US Justice Department said in a press release on Thursday.

"These three terror finance campaigns all relied on sophisticated cyber-tools, including the solicitation of cryptocurrency donations from around the world," the release said.